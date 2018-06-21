Florence "Tot" Irvin passed away May 3, 2018.
Born December 7, 1922, in Madison County, Ga., she was the daughter of Cecil and Bessie Carson.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Charlotte Rousey Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m.
'Tot' Irvin (05-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry