MAYSVILLE - Ruth Jeannette Mealor Bolton, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Northridge Medical Center.
Mrs. Bolton was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Ethel Parr Mealor.
Survivors include her husband, George Stewart Bolton, Maysville; two sons, Ellis (Brenda) Bolton, Royston and Chris (Karen) Bolton, Homer; one brother, Mack Mealor, Athens; one sister, Dorothy Hill, Royston; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Thursday, June 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, June 22, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Revs. Jesse Mealor, Charles Crabbe, and John Wood officiating. Burial will be in Grey Hill Cemetery.
On Line condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home of Commerce.
Ruth Bolton (06-20-18)
