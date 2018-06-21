HULL - Annie Mae Carey Smith, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the Kindred Hospice Inpatient Unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was born in Danielsville, Ga. on November 28, 1924, the daughter of the late Sanford Monroe Carey and Era Louessie Fitts Carey. She worked as the head housekeeper for the Holiday Inn in Athens for many years and was a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church in Danielsville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buford Smith; son, Carey Smith; and eleven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Chuck and Carla Smith, Carnesville, Lee and Debbie Smith, White Plains, Ga., Allen Smith, Monroe, Ga., Randy and Donna Smith, Watkinsville, Ga., Rickey and Phebe Smith, Danielsville, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith, Jefferson; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Terry Carlisle, Green Cove Springs, Fla., Dianne and Bob Anderson, Greensboro, Ga. and Connie and D. Wilcher, Madison, Ga.; sisters, Roberta Dove, Danielsville, and Stuart Kirk, Danielsville; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Danielsville Evangelical Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, with the Revs. Billy Franklin Carey and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening. Mrs. Smith will be placed in the church from 1 p.m. until funeral hour on Tuesday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Annie Smith (06-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry