Tanger recognized by Chamber CVB

Tanger Outlet Center received the Business of the Year Award at the June meeting of the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB. Mark Valentine, general manger of Tanger, accepted the award from Becky Carlan, Chamber CVB representative.
The guest speaker at the monthly breakfast meeting spoke on the Better Business Bureau. Want to find out about local scams in your area? What about checking out praises for local businesses? Both of these are services offered by the Better Business Bureau on their website, www.bbb.org. Bo Wilson, with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Georgia, spoke on these topics at the Bank County Chamber of Commerce CVB meeting in Homer.
Wilson started his talk by asking the crowd what they think of when they hear "Better Business Bureau." The most common answer was "complaints."
"We are more than a complaint department," Wilson said.
He them detailed the scam tracker option found on the website, as well as speaking on the praises, as well as complaints, that are listed about businesses. He was quick to point out that even though a business may have a complaint filed against them, it doesn't mean they are a bad business.
"It's not about the number of complaints you have," he said. "It's about how you handle them. As a business owner, you can not make everyone happy. Complaints happen. It's a part of life. What matters is how you handle the complaints."
Wilson said the man goal of the BBB is to provide "trust and ethics" for businesses in the local marketplace.
Business owners can check out the website to apply for accreditation, with eight criteria being reviewed before the business is approved.
The BBB also offers a college scholarship program, with an essay being submitted as part of the application process.
The Chamber CVB holds a monthly breakfast meeting at 7:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Banks County Board of Education office.
For more Chamber CVB news, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Tanger recognized by Chamber CVB
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry