Geneva Schmidt (06-17-18)

AUBURN - Geneva Schmidt, 61, passed away June 17, 2018.
A native of Tampa, Fal., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Joyce Evonne Johnson Buice. She was preceded by a son, Denny Hudson; and a sister, Bonnie Costello. A former resident of Atlanta, Geneva was a longtime Barrow County resident. Geneva was a homemaker and a member of The Bear Creek First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Schmidt; children, Mary and Barry German, B. J. Hudson, Larissa Bassett and Kevin Buice; daughter-in-law, Shelley Burris; and grandchildren, Ethan German, Malia German, Nathan Bassett, Bella Buice and Hudson Burris, Siblings, Lee Buice, Dennis Buice and Bennie Buice.
A Memorial Service was held Sunday, June 24, at The Bear Creek First Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Wright officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
