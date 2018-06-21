'Sam' Sanders (06-18-18)

Samuel "Sam" Lynn Sanders, 75, who also answered to the names "Sonny", "Sammy", "Daddy", and "Poppa", peacefully passed from this Earth on Monday, June 18, 2018, at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming, Ga.
He was born on August 13, 1942, in Florence, Ala., to parents Samuel "Sandy" Byrnes Sanders and Eveline Killen Sanders Craig. Sam was a member of the Class of 1960 at Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, AL, and he graduated in 1964 from Florence State Teacher's College (University of North Alabama) in Florence, AL. He retired from Mallinckrodt Chemical Company after 30 years of service.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his loving wife of 44 years, Pamela D. McClure; three sons, Michael D. Sanders (Jacqueline Garehime), Fort Worth, Texas, Jeffrey L. Sanders (Kasey), Dawsonville, Ga., and David Barrett (Tina), Gainesville; daughter, Lisa Collins (Tony), Winder; grandchildren, all of whom he adored, Samantha Sanders, Alicia Sanders, Maya Sanders, Parker Sanders, Kacey Collins, Michael Barrett and Deanna Barrett; sister, Sally McGuire (Earl), Florence, Ala.; brother, Reynolds Craig, Jr. (Laura), Littleville, Ala.; beloved uncle and aunt, William E. (Billy) and Peggy Sanders, Tucker, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Susan Sanders; family friend, Sandra Engle; and several cousins.
Throughout his transition, Sam was surrounded by his loving family members, all of whom he cherished and treated with patience, kindness and a sharp, irrepressible sense of humor. His was a lovely, benevolent and beautiful soul, and everyone who knew and loved him will miss his smile and his ability to provide joy and kindness to all.
Sam was cremated and his remains will be interred at Richardson Chapel in Green Hill, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sam's preferred charity, Biden Cancer Initiative, P. O. Box 14440, Washington, DC, 20044 (https://bidencancer.org), or to the Salvation Army.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
