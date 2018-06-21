The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 25, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: proclamation Honoring Cameron Smith
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider hiring four additional school resource officers and equipment. (Sheriff Michael Moore)
•Consider a resolution amending section 5.3 of the storm water ordinance. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Consider a resolution amending sections 5.1 and 5.3 of the subdivision regulations. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider a resolution amending section 5.5 of the subdivision regulations. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider reappointment of Anne Stone to the Madison County Board of Family and Children Services. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Discuss drafting a nuisance abatement ordinance. (Commissioner Lee Allen)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
Madison Co. BOC to meet June 25
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry