Bridges: A growing appreciation for the Canadian Football League

I must admit I have never paid that much attention in the grand scheme of gridiron things to the Canadian Football League.
Yes, I am aware its history dates back a very long time. Yes, I am aware that there have been many great players to compete in the CFL. There have also been numerous players who shined in the CFL and later had memorable careers in the National Football League. (Warren Moon and Doug Flutie are two names which immediately come to mind.)
However, beyond watching parts of a few games here and there, I have never really followed the CFL that close. It’s always nice when CFL games begin in June because it gives me some version of live football to watch after several dry months. But I must admit I have typically lost interest after a week or so.
In 2018, however, all of that is changing. For several weeks, months actually, I have been following the news that is emerging from the CFL. It all began back in February when former Atlanta Falcons head coach Jerry Glanville was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Glanville, who orchestrated the famed Grits Blitz for the Falcons in the late 1970s and early 80s as defensive coordinator, has been reunited (again) with June Jones. In 2017 Jones was Hamilton’s offensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach. In the final 10 games of the season Jones guided the team to a 6-4 record.
With Jones the official head coach, he made some adjustments to the coaching staff and brought in Glanville to lead the defense. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles (who played for Glanville when he was the team’s head coach) is also a defensive assistant for Hamilton.
Jones’ pass-happy offense is tailor made for the CFL. With receivers able to run toward the line of scrimmage before the snap, passing is really the name of the game north of the border.
For those who may question Jones (and many do) all they have to do is look at what he did as head coach of Hawaii for several years. Jones took a program which was winless the season before he became head coach and eventually led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.
Jones, a former Atlanta Falcon from decades ago, also turned around the seemingly lost cause that was the SMU program, which had long suffered from the devastating NCAA death penalty in the early 1980s.
The big news during the CFL offseason wasn’t about Jones or Glanville, however.
The story which gained sports headlines everywhere was the signing of quarterback Johnny Manziel by the Tiger-Cats. Manziel was a standout quarterback at Texas A&M winning the Heisman Trophy before his wild ways led to a quick exit from the NFL.
Many wondered if Manziel would ever be heard from again, but Hamilton signed him and he has shown nothing but signs of being serious about his new lease on football life.
It should be noted that Hamilton did not simply sign Manziel to get a big name on their roster and in the CFL. The front office for the franchise even worked it into Manziel’s contract that he simply cannot walk away from the team at the first hint of interest from an NFL franchise.
The new CFL season began Friday with the Edmonton Eskimos and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The ESPN family of networks airs CFL games live giving all football-starved fans a chance at some game action early in the summer. Hamilton’s season opener aired live Saturday against Calgary.
While I honestly could not tell you who won the Grey Cup for the 2017 season, if Hamilton wins it this year then rest assured I will know it. It’s great to have so many with past connections to the Atlanta Falcons back in professional football. (Several assistants who were with Jones at SMU are also part of the Hamilton coaching staff.)
Who knows maybe before the season is over it may end up being a true reunion of the 1991 “Too Legit To Quit” Falcons. And who knows, maybe we will see M.C. Hammer dancing on a football sideline again.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
