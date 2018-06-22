Mary E. Haggard, 102, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, while residing at Magnolia Estates of Oconee.
She was born on July 2, 1915, in Ila, Ga. She was a longtime member of Ila Baptist Church. Mary, known to her family, as Grandmother and her friends as "Bill," lived to almost 103 and was both mentally and physically strong until the last couple of months.
She loved the countryside of Madison County, fresh vegetables and was an avid reader. We would like to thank her caregivers at Magnolia Estates and Kindred Hospice. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, JT Haggard; son, Philip Haggard and his wife, Nira Haggard.
Survivors include grandchildren, Judge H. Patrick Haggard (Beth), Phyllis H. Curlee (Lane III) and Perry H. Haggard; great-grandchildren, Emily Haggard Peacock (Scott), Evan Haggard, Clark Haggard, Cameron Curlee Black (John) and Lane Curlee IV; and great-great-grandchild, Miller Rhodes Peacock.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 23, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ila Baptist Church, 73 Main St., Hwy. 106 South, Ila, GA 30647; 706-789-2185.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Mary Haggard (06-20-18)
