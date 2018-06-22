Linda Ann Chambers (06-13-18)

HOMER - Linda Ann Chambers, 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
Ms. Chambers was born on October 23, 1943, in Banks County, Ga., the daughter of the late Jack and Gladys Louise Chambers. She was preceded in death by her sister, Becky Hambrick. Ms. Chambers was a member of Line Baptist Church and had retired from Baker and Taylor Company in Commerce after 30 plus years of service.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Brad Goodenough, of N. Augusta, S.C., and Mary and Roy Rogers, Homer.
Memorial Services were held Saturday, June 16, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with Dr. Roy Rogers officiating. Interment will be held at Line Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Line Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3847 Old Hwy. 441 N., Alto, Georgia 30510.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Georgia.
www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
