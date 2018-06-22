WINDER - James William "Butch" Ellerbee, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
He was in the Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate. He worked at Tyson as an HR complex manager of Tyson Foods in Hope, AR plant. Mr. Ellerbee graduated from high school in 1968 in Cartersville, Ga. He graduated from Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. in 1975 with a bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ellerbee; mother, Catherine Ellerbee; brothers, Donald Ellerbee and Davis Ellerbee; and sister, Beverly Marie "Sissy" Baker.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Vickie Ellerbee; daughter, Mary Ellerbee Claypool from Cedartown, Ga.; grandchildren, Hunter Smith, Hayden Claypool, and Leiten McLendon; son, Jim Ellerbee and wife Lisha, Winston, Ga.; grandchildren, Isabella Ellerbee, Gretchen Ellerbee, and Savannah Ellerbee; step daughter, Michelle Esco, Jefferson; grandchildren, Madison Gordon and Wyatt Rogers; and a host of other relatives.
The family will have a memorial service at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. at a later date.
Donations may be made to Cartersville High School Athletics Dept., Cartersville.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
'Butch' Ellerbee (06-06-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry