Dr. Andrew Crouch (06-21-18)

JEFFERSON - Dr. Andrew Crouch, 33, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Emory Hospital.
Dr. Crouch was born in Atlanta, the son of Bruce and Patricia Moore Crouch of Canton, Ga. Dr. Crouch was a veterinarian and co-owner of the Commerce Veterinary Hospital. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, AVMA, GVMA, and the Commerce Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Julie Zogran Crouch, Jefferson; daughters, Sidney and Avery Crouch, both of Jefferson; brother, Justin Crouch (Ashley), Cumming; sister, Leigh Ann Vaughn (Kevin), Canton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Jackie Zogran; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Courtney and Katie Daniels, Kim Zogran and Chuck Kempf, Cody and Alex Smith, and Shannon Zogran; nieces and nephews, Addison and Cooper Crouch, Hayden Vaughn, Carson and Ansley Daniels; and many friends and clients.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 24, at 3 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with Dr. Michael Helms officiating with the interment following at Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
