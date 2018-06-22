Two transported after WJ shootings; no deputies injured

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in West Jackson Friday afternoon.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said the suspect shot his mother in an incident on Charlie Cooper Rd. She has been transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Her status was not immediately known.
When Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, the suspect allegedly fired shots at them and deputies returned fire. The man was hit and was transported to NGMC with non-life threatening injuries.
No deputies were injured, according to Mangum.
In addition to the JCSO, the following offices are assisting: Hall county, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Braselton Police Department, Jefferson Police Department and West Jackson Fire Department.
This story will be updated as details become available.
