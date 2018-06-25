WINDER - Betty Jo Maddox, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 23, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Maddox was born in North Carolina, the daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Blanton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Oscar Maddox, Jr.
Throughout her life, she worked alongside her husband and son at the People's Bank, where she made her impact on the Barrow County community. Mrs. Maddox graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing. She later volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Winder Women's Club, and the Winder Downtown Business Association, where she led as a board member. She was also a longtime member of the Winder First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her garden.
Survivors include her devoted son, Chris (Paige) Maddox, Winder; grandchildren, Samantha, Morgan and Zach Maddox; niece, Frankie Jo Goodson, New York; and nephew, William Wilson Goodson, North Carolina.
The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Brock Burnett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 26, from 2 until 4 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Betty Jo Maddox (06-23-18)
