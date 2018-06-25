Larry Sailors (06-23-18)

MAYSVILLE - Larry Sailors, 79, entered into rest Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Mr. Sailors was born in Maysville, the son of the late A.C. and Wilma Garrison Sailers. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of the Dry Pond United Methodist Church. Mr. Sailors retired from the U.S.D.A. after a career of 35 years as a Soil Conservation Technician and also served as a bailiff in the Jackson County Court System for many years. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, Atlanta Braves Baseball, and reading and keeping up with local news. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Willard and Horace Sailers; and a sister, Sacille Jarrett.; and his wife, Rebecca Langford Sailors.
Survivors include a son, Richard Sailors and his wife Paige, Maysville; daughter, Pam Sailors, Springfield, Mo.; grandsons, Ashton and Powell Sailors, Maysville; special friend of the family, Lauren Laughlin; four brothers, Sandy Sailers, Michigan, Frank Sailers, Baldwin, Hiram Sailers, Maysville, and Ralph Sailors, Ellabelle, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, from the Dry Pond United Methodist Church with the Revs. Dennis Short and Erich Wills officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Allan Hixon, Phillip Merk, Ashton Sailors, Albert Sailers, Harry Sailers, Jimmy Parham and Ed Adams. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/ or to the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 842 Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
