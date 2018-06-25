'Jim' Joiner Sr. (06-24-18)

JEFFERSON - James V. "Jim" Joiner, Sr., 76, entered into rest Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mr. Joiner was born in Sylacauga, Ala., the son of the late Luther Kelly Joiner and Ruth Richards Joiner. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, the Jefferson Rotary Club, former member of the Jefferson Lions Club and the Commerce Kiwanis Club. Jim was a graduate of Auburn University having received a degree in textile management and enjoyed a successful career of owning the State Farm Insurance Agency in Jefferson for 23 years. Jim served his community as a Jefferson City Councilman and also as the Mayor of Jefferson for 12 years, 2001-2013.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Stewart Joiner, Jefferson; son, Jay Joiner and his wife Christina, Jefferson; daughter, Kelli Porter and her husband Brantley, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Cannon Joiner, Price Joiner, Tradd Porter and Camille Porter, all of Jefferson; sister, Shirley Van Elzen, Sylacauga, Ala.; and a brother, Don Joiner, Anniston, Ala.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, in the Sanctuary of The First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jefferson First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com
