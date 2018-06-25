'Joe' Miraglia (06-20-18)

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph (Joe) Miraglia announces his passing following a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the age of 85. Joe is lovingly remembered and profoundly missed by his wife of 64 years, Barbara and their children Susan (John), Stephen (Kay), Nancy (Jeff), and Barbara Jo (Cassi). Joe is also fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Angela West, and all those who knew him.
A native of College Point, N.Y., Joe lived for many years in Punta Gorda, Fla. and was most recently a resident of Hoschton, Ga. Joe served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War and enjoyed a successful career in the construction industry.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice of Gainesville, 700 S. Enota Dr. NE, Suite 202, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
