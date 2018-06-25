'Pat' Monahan (06-23-18)

Monday, June 25. 2018
COMMERCE - Patrick "Pat" Monahan, 63, formerly of Winder, passed away June 23, 2018.

A native of Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Thomas F. and Martha Louise Deitz Monahan. Mr. Monahan was the Director of Human Resources at G. T. E. He had resided in Commerce for the past seven years and was a Christian.

Survivors include the mother of their children, Sharon Monahan, Dacula, Ga.; sons, Michael Monahan, Dacula, and Adam Monahan, Gainesville; two grandchildren, Makayla Monahan and Madison Monahan; and sister, Anne Monahan Wojna, Metairie, La.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 26, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the services at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. www.carterfhwinder.com
Old Website

