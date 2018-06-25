Joyce Cheek (06-25-18)

Joyce Smith Cheek, 85, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018.
Mrs. Cheek was the daughter of the late Charlie H. Smith and Nobie Gunter Smith. She was born in Elberton but spent most of her adult life in Athens where she retired from the Clarke County School District. Mrs. Cheek was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Cheek; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Hamilton (Jeff) and Amy Ivey (Shannon); four grandchildren, Jonathan Hamilton, Kaylan Carter (Adam), Dylan Ivey (Marlana) and Grayson Ivey; and four great-grandchildren, Devin, Addie Grace, Cohen and Abel.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements.
