Joyce Cheek (06-25-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, June 25. 2018
Joyce Smith Cheek, 85, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018.

Mrs. Cheek was the daughter of the late Charlie H. Smith and Nobie Gunter Smith. She was born in Elberton but spent most of her adult life in Athens where she retired from the Clarke County School District. Mrs. Cheek was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Cheek; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Hamilton (Jeff) and Amy Ivey (Shannon); four grandchildren, Jonathan Hamilton, Kaylan Carter (Adam), Dylan Ivey (Marlana) and Grayson Ivey; and four great-grandchildren, Devin, Addie Grace, Cohen and Abel.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m.

Flowers are accepted.

Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.