Hal Jay Puett (06-24-18)

JEFFERSON - Hal Jay Puett, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mr. Puett was born in Clay, N,C., the son of the late Gus McKinley Puett and Florence Wood Puett. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, the American Legion Albert Gordon Post #56, the Jefferson Rotary Club and the Unity Masonic Lodge #36. He was also an Engineer, a graduate from Southern Tech, and was the founder and owner of the Engineered Wood Inc. for 30 years, as well as a veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II. Mr. Puett was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Blackstock Puett; daughter, Gloria Puett; sisters, Helen Howell, Hildred Moore, and Lorene Holsinger; brother, Ward Puett; and son-in-law, George E. White III.
Survivors include daughters, Elwanda P. White, Lilburn, Ivelyn P. Hilliard and her husband Jim, Cumming; three grandchildren, Valerie White Robinette and her husband Bobby, Alex Hilliard and his wife Maggie, Meghan H. Sitz and her husband Adam; four great-grandchildren, Kara Robinette, Nate Robinette, Henry Sitz and Elizabeth Sitz; and sister, Dixie Puett of Warne, N.C.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Wayne Brown, Chaplain of American Legion Post 56, officiating. The burial will follow in the Woodbine Cemetery with Alex Hilliard, Nate Robinette, Adam Sitz, Bobby Robinette, Harvey Lance and Bob Bradberry honored as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Legion Albert Gordon Post #56, P.O. Box 861, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements. www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
