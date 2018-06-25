Bird named interim head MCHS boys’ basketball coach

Bryan Bird is Madison County’s new head boys’ basketball coach, filling the vacancy left by Tim Drake, who has accepted a position in Jefferson.
The former Red Raider hoopster served as an assistant coach with Drake and former Raider head coach Steve Crouse. Bird will call the shots in the 2018-19 season, earning the position of interim head coach after Drake’s departure.
“It’s a great honor to get to lead the boys’ basketball program as head coach and to get the opportunity to do it at my alma mater is extremely special,” he said.
Bird, who served as an assistant in the Jefferson High School program last year, returned to take a position teaching math in Madison County this year. Drake will teach eighth grade Georgia history in Jefferson, while also coaching middle school football and serving as an assistant basketball coach. He said the move from Madison County after 21 years with the school system — five years as the Red Raider head coach — is tough and that it was difficult to tell his players he was leaving. His wife accepted a fifth-grade position in Jefferson last year. And the family will all move to that system.
“Anytime you leave somewhere after 21 years where you’ve put your heart and soul, it’s hard,” said Drake, who said the move is simply a family decision. Drake said he will still root hard for the Red Raiders. Jefferson and Madison County are no longer in the same region. He said he wants his former players to achieve great things on and off the basketball court and that the bonds he’s formed with players extend over years and are special to him.
“This is not an easy decision at all; this is something we prayed about,” he said, adding that he also worked with a lot of great people at MCMS.
Drake, who led his team to three straight winning seasons and back-to-back state playoff appearances, said he thinks Bird is going to excel as the Red Raider head coach.
“He has a wealth of knowledge and will do a great job,” said Drake of Bird.
Bird said he learned a great deal from both Drake and Crouse. He said he also wants to bring his own flavor to the court, too. Think, speed. He aims to go “as fast as our depth will let us.” Bird said both Drake and Crouse allowed him to develop his own approaches while serving as an assistant with them.
“Offensively, we’re going to spread the floor and get a lot of ball movement; we’ll have four guards and one post player,” he said. “We’ll play a little more man-to-man on defense.”
Bird said he’s pleased with what’s he’s seen during summer practices.
“The kids have responded well,” he said.
