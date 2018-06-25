M.A.R.T. collecting donations for county ‘Back-to-School Supply Drive’

The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.), Family Connection collaborative is sponsoring the 13th Annual Madison County Back-to-School Supply Drive for low-income families now through July 20.
The rally will be held on Thursday, July 26, with registration beginning at 6 p.m. in the Madison County Middle School cafeteria, located off Hwy. 172.
There will be a hot dog supper and family enrichment information booths available during the rally, organizers said. As in previous years, school supplies collected during the drive will be handed out to school age children at the rally while they last (any remaining supplies will be available at the M.A.R.T. office on an as needed basis or by referrals/request made by any Madison County school official).
“As in the past we would like to encourage parental involvement by requiring at least one parent or guardian to be present with the students receiving the supplies,” organizers stated. “If a student has a pre-scheduled sporting event or a curricular activity that coincides with the time of the rally, the parent may choose to pick up supplies once all students present at rally are served, or the parent may attend and fill out a student absentee request form and then follow up with a call to the office the following week for availability of supplies.”
Monetary donations to the supply drive can be mailed to the Madison County Family Connection office at P.O. Box 1034, Danielsville, GA 30633, made payable to: M.A.R.T. – Back to School Supply Drive. Donated supplies may be dropped off at the Family Connection office or the county extension office,103 Sunset Drive in Danielsville by July 19. For more information, call coordinator Ryan Melton at 706-795-3565.
