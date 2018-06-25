Johnny Brock (06-24-18)

BALDWIN - Johnny Brock, 68, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mr. Brock was born on April 19, 1950, in Cornelia, the son of the late J.W. and Bonnie Loudermilk Brock. He retired from the Habersham County Road Department as a tractor operator with 18 years of service. Mr. Brock was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. Johnny was a loving, caring person and an angel here on earth.
Survivors include his sister, Betty Ann Freeman, Mt. Airy; nephew, Michael Freeman, Mt. Airy; and special friends, Pam Lovell, Baldwin, Heather McIntyre, Clarkesville, Bridget Worley, Baldwin, and Haley Breeze Lovell, Baldwin.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the funeral home with Chaplain Tommy Childress officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, at the funeral home. www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel, Baldwin.
