Christine Couch (06-18-18)

Monday, June 25. 2018
COLBERT - Christine Worley Couch, 76, passed away June 18, 2018.

She was the daughter of late Bill and Sular Worley.

Funeral services were held Friday June 22, at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Interment was in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include her husband, Robert E." Bobby" Couch; daughter and son, Cindy (Greg) Greenway and Jason Couch; sisters, Shirley McIntire, Jane Brookshire and Jean (James) Hazle; brothers, Carl (Patti) Worley and Dan Worley; and two grandchildren, Haven Couch and Allie Couch.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

