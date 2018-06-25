Christine Couch (06-18-18)

COLBERT - Christine Worley Couch, 76, passed away June 18, 2018.
She was the daughter of late Bill and Sular Worley.
Funeral services were held Friday June 22, at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Interment was in Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Robert E." Bobby" Couch; daughter and son, Cindy (Greg) Greenway and Jason Couch; sisters, Shirley McIntire, Jane Brookshire and Jean (James) Hazle; brothers, Carl (Patti) Worley and Dan Worley; and two grandchildren, Haven Couch and Allie Couch.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
