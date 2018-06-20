Winder man charged in death of North Carolina man

The body of a missing North Carolina man was found in a car belonging to him near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line last week and a prime suspect, from Winder, has been apprehended.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a missing person call at 311 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder, around 7:35 a.m. June 20. They made contact with Anthony Woschula, 34, who then fled on foot because of possible drug charges and was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9.
After deputies spoke with the complainant, they determined Woschula knew the location and may have been responsible for the death of the missing person.
Deputies were informed a body, later identified as the missing person, Victor Clark, 57, of Fayetteville, N.C., was in the trunk of the vehicle, a gold Toyota Camry, which was located at Whitley Road and Kilcrease Road in Gwinnett County.
Woschula, who had already been detained on drug charges, has now been charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.
He has been denied bond and is currently being held at the Barrow County Detention Center.
