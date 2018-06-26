COMER - D.J. Morgan, 86, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018.
Born in Pierce County, Ga., he was the son of the late John Allen Morgan and Alla Mae Taylor Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Pope Morgan; six children, Reatha Blount, Carolyn Finch, Bertie Chamberlain, Mary Morgan, Steve Morgan and Johnny Morgan; 28 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild.
A funeral service was held Monday, June 25, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Robert Burt officiating. Interment was at Vineyard's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Keith Smith, Michael Smith, Richard Smith, Spanky Chamberlain, Andrew Looney and Terrie Chamberlain.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
D.J. Morgan (06-21-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry