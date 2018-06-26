Peggy Whelchel (06-24-18)

Peggy Martin Whelchel, 77, passed away June 24, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, Mrs. Whelchel was the daughter of the late Voltie and Laurene Hardigree Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband. Dwight Whelchel.
Survivors include her children, Marty Griffeth, Donna Still, Lisa Mitcheltree, Jenny Maddox; brothers, Terry and Larry Martin; sister, Susan Martin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 27, at Smith Memory Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
