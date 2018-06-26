WINDER - Jean Mills, 73, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Mills, Sr.; mother, Geniva Sykes; father, Charles Howard; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Teddy Whiteside.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-laws, Mike and Susie Mills, Lawrenceville, Charlie and Natalie Mills, Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Ken Palmisano, Florida; daughter, Crystal Mills, Winder; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister: Sarah Pastornak, Lawrenceville; and uncle, Russell Coker, Newnan.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 29, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Hewatt will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W., Lawrenceville, GA. www.stewartfh.com.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Mills (06-25-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry