Jean Mills (06-25-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, June 26. 2018
WINDER - Jean Mills, 73, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Mills, Sr.; mother, Geniva Sykes; father, Charles Howard; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Teddy Whiteside.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-laws, Mike and Susie Mills, Lawrenceville, Charlie and Natalie Mills, Lawrenceville; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Ken Palmisano, Florida; daughter, Crystal Mills, Winder; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister: Sarah Pastornak, Lawrenceville; and uncle, Russell Coker, Newnan.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 29, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Hewatt will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W., Lawrenceville, GA. www.stewartfh.com.

Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
