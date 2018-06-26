Henry Swicegood Jr (06-25-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Henry Arthur Swicegood Jr., 88, died June 25, 2018.
Henry was born in Davie County, N.C. on June 29, 1929, the son of Henry Arthur Swicegood Sr. and Lillie Estelle Swicegood. He was the youngest and last surviving sibling, Gurtrude Shoaf, Irene Bailey, Magdaline Swicegood, Frank Swicegood, James Swicegood, Ruby Clement, Sue Swicegood, Anne Carlton and Kathryn Lakey.
Survivors include a son, Eric L. Swicegood (Kristi), Acworth, Ga.; daughter, Lisa R Swicegood Johnson (Victor), Danielsville; and a passle of nieces and nephews in North Carolina.
Henry was an alumni of UNC and a rabid Tar Heel Basketball Fan. It was at Chapel Hill that he met his wife of over 40 years, Shirley Waters Swicegood. She passed away in 1994. He was a hospital administrator for over 40 years, all over the United States, starting in Raleigh, N.C., and then in Texas, Illinois, California, Georgia, and back to North Carolina, where he retired in the Tryon area, and he and Shirley built themselves a horse farm in the Green Creek community. One of his proudest achievements was being brought to Loyola University in the 1960s to oversee construction of the Stritch School of Medicine and Hospital. When Henry told the dean he was Episcipalian, and not Catholic, the dean replied "You just build us our hospital. Let me worry about God." Henry was a veteran of the United States Army.
Memorials may be sent to University of North Carolina, General Alumni Association, P.O. Box 660, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0660, or to Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Pkwy., Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339 www.kindredgentivahospicefoundation.org.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
