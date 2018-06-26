COMMERCE - Jimmy "Produce Man" Hicks, 77, died Monday, June 25, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hicks was born in Stone Mountain, Ga., the son of the late Dewitt and Lucille Pickens Hicks. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was retired as a produce salesman.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Allen Hicks, Commerce; sons, Ricky Hicks, Danielsville, and Randy Hicks, Gainesville, Fla.; daughters, Lynn Bell and Rhonda Thomas, both of Commerce; sisters, Lois McDougald, Bethlehem, Ga., Rachel Pratt, Decatur, and Sara Grogan, Danielsville; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 29, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Clifton officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
'Produce Man' Hicks (06-25-18)
