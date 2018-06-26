Randy Looney (06-19-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Randy K. Looney, 56, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Athens.
Born on November 18, 1961, in Athens he was the son of Nancy Lester Looney of Athens and the late Ernest Looney. Mr. Looney was a residential block mason.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include two daughters, Kecia Holmes and Kayla Looney, both of Hartwell; son, Michael Looney, Dallas Texas; three sisters, Tonya Looney, Candy Brookshire, and Kristy Looney, all of Jackson County Georgia; uncle, Mickey Lester; nine grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Jumper.
A memorial service celebrating Randy's life will be held on Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at the New Covenant Worship Center, 1425 Newton Bridge Rd., Athens, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to defray funeral expenses.
The Strickland Funeral Home, Hartwell, is in charge of all arrangements. www.stricklandfh.com.
