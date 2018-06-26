Anthony Orta (06-23-18)

Tuesday, June 26. 2018
ATHENS - Anthony Marshall Orta, 48, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Mr. Orta was a loving and attentive father, hard worker, big hearted, funny and a natural comedian and a helpful brother.

Survivors include his parents, Edward and Carolyn Orta; children, Jacey Orta, Daniel Orta and Kristina Orta; and sisters and brothers, Vincent Orta, Angel Orta, Monique Vultaggio, Steven Orta and Becky Orta.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday June 27, at 4 p.m., at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Palmer officiating. The family will visit 3 p.m. until service time.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Athens, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Old Website

