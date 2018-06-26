Sharon Miller (06-22-18)

ILA - Sharon Louise Hennen Miller, 75, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at her residence.
Born January 6, 1943, in Waynesburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen Lois Crouse Hennen. She was the widow of the late Ray Roy Miller whom she had been married to for over 50 years. She was the sister of the late Ronny Hennen and Larry Haines. She had earned an associate degree, was a homemaker, and a member of the Franklin County Church of Christ.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Mike Little, Ila, and Michelle and Erik Griswold, New Brockton, Ala.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Susan Johnston, Bell, Fla.
A family memorial was held Sunday afternoon, June 24, at the Franklin County Church of Christ.
