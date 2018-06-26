Nettie Belle Davis (06-23-18)

MONROE, GA - Nettie Belle Ford Davis, :90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 23, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Nettie was born on December 16, 1927, the daughter of Molly Culver and Andrew Judd Ford in the town of Athens, Ga. Nettie was the first born of seven children. Nettie married her husband of 41 years, John Roy Davis, on September 18, 1954, in the town of Winder, Ga. They had four children. Nettie was a loving wife ,mother, and memaw and was the best biscuit maker ever. She also loved to dance.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John R. Davis; son, Gary J. Davis; parents, Molly and Andrew Ford; sisters, Maryl Davis and Annie Lizzie George; brothers, Andrew Ford Jr. and Robert Ford; special friend of many years, Roy Huff; and many other relatives and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley M. Rushin and her husband James H. Rushin, Jacksonville Fla.; son, Barry W. Davis, Ellijay, Ga.; daughter, Patricia D. Coleman and her husband Johnny E. Coleman, Monroe, Ga.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Casper and Estelle Crowe, both of Winder; one sister-in-law, Diane Ford, Maysville, Ga. Nettie also leaves behind many loving and caring relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Smith's Funeral Home in Winder Ga. on Friday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 30, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Smith's Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
