Former Harlem Globetrotter making stop in Jackson Co. for camp

A former Harlem Globetrotter is still very much on the move.
Michael Douglas, who played for the famed exhibition basketball team from 1986-1993, will make a stop in Jackson County on July 9-13 for a youth camp at the James Brown Gym in Jefferson.
Douglas, 58, maintains a busy schedule of clinics and camps throughout the country in addition to celebrity basketball exhibitions with the Harlem Legends, a team he formed in 1991 composed of former Globetrotters.
The July camp — geared for boys and girls ages 7-14 of all skill levels — will cover ball handling, passing, shooting and team play. The five-day event will also include games and competitions. Larry “Shorty” Coleman, a fellow Harlem Legend, will help conduct the camp.
“They get an opportunity to learn from two Harlem Globetrotter Legends,” Douglas said.
Teaching the game is nothing new for Douglas.
Douglas, who grew up in Memphis but now lives in Gwinnett County, travels throughout country to pass along his basketball knowledge to different communities. He’s been assisting the youth ever since his days as a star player for Dyersburg State in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
“Even then, I was big in the community doing different things, bringing the community together,” Douglas said. “As far as helping kids, even back then, I was doing events that involved the youth.”
For the rest of this story, see the June 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
