BASEBALL: New coach says Panthers moving in right direction

It will be months before Matt Bolt coaches his first official game at Jackson County, but his team’s summer performance has him eagerly awaiting the arrival of spring.
“We’re definitely moving forward in a positive direction — that’s for sure,” said Bolt, who was promoted to the role of head coach in early June.
Perhaps most notably, the team enjoyed high participation numbers for its summer scrimmages. At one point the Panthers had seven of 10 seniors — players who usually are off playing travel ball — take part in a summer game. And while wins and losses in summer scrimmages don’t serve as an indication of regular-season success, the results were good. The varsity went 4-0 in its scrimmages — while the junior varsity went 3-0 — before traveling to a team camp at Berry College. Jackson County took mostly rising freshmen and sophomores to the Berry College event, where the Panthers won one of four scrimmages.
“We didn’t have a majority of our (older) guys, however, we took a good group … they competed well for going against a lot of older guys, so I was proud of them,” Bolt said.
For the rest of this story, see the June 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
