BOYS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. coach excited to be heading up program once again

Perhaps something Jason Guzzardo’s wife said to him recently best summed up his desire to become a head coach again.
“It was ‘Once a head coach, always a head coach,’” he said of his wife’s words.
After spending a season as an assistant soccer coach at Carrollton High School, Guzzardo has returned to the head-coaching ranks, recently being hired to take over the Jackson County boys’ soccer program.
Guzzardo said he enjoyed his time in Carrollton as teacher and assistant coach, but “being a head coach is kind of my forte.”
He owns a 96-75 career record in 10 seasons as a head coach, having coached both boys and girls. Guzzardo coached girls’ soccer at Lakeside (2008-2009) before coaching the Dacula girls’ team (2010-2014) and then the Dacula boys’ team (2015-2017).
When it came time to search for another head-coaching job, Guzzardo had ties with Jackson County somewhat. He was familiar with both principal Pete Jones and athletic director Brad Hayes from their time in Gwinnett County. Guzzardo also worked with football coach Brandon Worley for two years while at Dacula.
“There was some commonality there, so it gives you a good vision and feel of what you’re looking for,” Guzzardo said.
