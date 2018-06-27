New Jefferson coach focuses on fundamentals during transition

New Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown and his players have come to view breakfast as the most important meal of the day in a manner of speaking.
Part of Brown’s transition to his new job has been to institute a 7:15 a.m. “breakfast club” devoted to nothing but offensive fundamentals five days a week.
“And it’s really paying off,” said Brown, who came to Jefferson from Northwest Whitfield. “I can already see the dividends of it right now.”
Brown, hired in May, hasn’t installed much scheme yet, instead taking his time to gauge where his players are fundamentally with those early-morning workouts.
“But I’m OK with that,” he said. “We’ve done a lot. We really have.”
That work, on top of a full June schedule of scrimmages, has kept his players busy during their summer vacation.
“I think it’s been a little bit tough, but they’ve really embraced it,” Brown said. “No complaining. They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do, and I’m enjoying these kids. They’re really fun to be around.”
For the rest of this story see the June 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
