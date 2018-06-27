Planners reject apartments

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 27. 2018
Developers of a proposed apartment project in Braselton faced a crowd of opponents at a standing-room only meeting Monday night.

Opponents packed the Braselton courtroom during the first round of public hearings for the 240-unit apartment development on 31 acres off Thompson Mill Rd. at Spout Springs Rd.

The Braselton Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny MV Residential Development’s rezoning request, arguing the current zoning is more appropriate for the property.

That vote inspired loud applause from the crowd in opposition.

Opponents were also vocal when Kathy Zickerg, an attorney for the applicant, gave a lively criticism of area residents’ concerns about affordable income residences. Instead of applause, though, Zickerg faced laughter and “boos."

The project faces a second public hearing on July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Braselton Town Council meeting. A final vote on the annexation and rezoning requests is possible at the council’s July 9 meeting.

See the full stories on the meeting in the June 27 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.