Planners reject apartments

Developers of a proposed apartment project in Braselton faced a crowd of opponents at a standing-room only meeting Monday night.
Opponents packed the Braselton courtroom during the first round of public hearings for the 240-unit apartment development on 31 acres off Thompson Mill Rd. at Spout Springs Rd.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny MV Residential Development’s rezoning request, arguing the current zoning is more appropriate for the property.
That vote inspired loud applause from the crowd in opposition.
Opponents were also vocal when Kathy Zickerg, an attorney for the applicant, gave a lively criticism of area residents’ concerns about affordable income residences. Instead of applause, though, Zickerg faced laughter and “boos."
The project faces a second public hearing on July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Braselton Town Council meeting. A final vote on the annexation and rezoning requests is possible at the council’s July 9 meeting.
See the full stories on the meeting in the June 27 issue of The Braselton News.
