Braselton to celebrate July 4

Wednesday, June 27. 2018
Braselton plans its July 4 festival, parade and fireworks on Wednesday, July 4, from 5-10 p.m.
Details include:
•5-9:30pm — Food trucks lineup at the Town Green. 
•6 p.m. — Parade starts along Hwy. 53. The parade begins at the Tech Center (YearOne and Northeast Church), travels through the downtown area turning right onto Henry Sr. just before the former primary school, travels along Harrison St., turns left onto Davis St. by the library, then right onto Hwy. 124 and ends at the entrance to Northeast Church. A map is available at www.DowntownBraselton.com.
•6:30-9 p.m. — Live music begins on the Town Green. The Moby Dick Band performs. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
•9:30 p.m. — Fireworks start after dark.
