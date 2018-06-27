East Jackson Comprehensive High School will host a blood drive in honor of Dr. Andrew Crouch, veterinarian and co-owner of Commerce Veterinary Hospital, who died on June 21.
EJCHS and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive Wednesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Crouch’s honor. (EJCHS is located at 1435 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.)
A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in Crouch’s name to “recognize academically gifted students who want to pursue veterinary medicine in the northeast Georgia area.” Donations can be made at any South State Bank branch or mailed to the Commerce branch at 1851 N. Elm St., Commerce, GA 30529 with checks written out to Doctor Andrew Crouch Veterinary Medicine Memorial Scholarship fund.
Blood drive, scholarship fund planned in honor of Commerce veterinarian
