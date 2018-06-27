The Commerce City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2019 budget of $32.7 million for the general and utility funds and $36.8 for all revenue.
The general operations of the city will increase by about $2.5 million over the current year.
The city’s utilities – natural gas, electricity, internet and water and sewer – are the bulk of the budget, $25.1 million.
The general fund, downtown development, civic center, special revenue and capital projects are projected to be about $10.6 million.
The electric and natural gas funds are expected to transfer about $1 million to the city’s general fund.
The city expects to spend about $3 million on capital projects.
See the full story in the June 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce approves FY19 budget
