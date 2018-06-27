Improving the pay and benefits for county employees and reducing county debt were the top two goals set by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners at its annual retreat last week.
A possible TSPLOST to fund road maintenance and improving EMS staffing levels and response time were also high on the list of BOC priorities set following the five-hour meeting.
The board’s annual planning meeting was wide-ranging and touched on a number of issues, from a proposed ag facility to warehouses.
Overall, the discussions revolved around four major themes: Finance and taxes; staffing and county services; development and housing trends; and transportation.
County leaders discuss goals
