Independence Day celebrations coming up

Independence Day celebrations are coming up in Commerce, Nicholson, Jefferson and Braselton.
COMMERCE
Commerce Main Street will hold its Independence Day celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 29. There will be fireworks, music, vendors, food and inflatables, as well as a concert featuring the Shane Dalton Gang.
For more information, call 706-335-2954.
NICHOLSON
The City of Nicholson will hold its Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 30, at the Nicholson City Park. Events start at 4 p.m. with the fireworks to be presented after dark. Entertainment will be provided by The Wild Hares.
JEFFERSON
The annual Jefferson Freedom Festival will be held Saturday, June 30, from 5 to 10 p.m. on the square in downtown Jefferson.
There will be live music from “The Grains of Sand,” a fireworks show, free concert, food, retail vendors, games and more.
For more information, visit www.mainstreetjefferson.com or call 706-367-5714.
BRASELTON
An array of festivities in downtown Braselton are planned for the “Celebrate July 4th” holiday. Food vendors will line the perimeter of Town Green in the heart of the historic downtown. Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
Local favorite “Moby Dick” will perform from 5-9 p.m. presenting family-friendly music. The traditional parade will begin at 6 p.m. starting at the Braselton Tech Center and traveling through downtown. Fireworks will cap the evening.
