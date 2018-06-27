John Scott, who has worked for the Brunswick & Glynn County Development Authority since 2012, will be the new vice president and director of economic development for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Jackson County chamber agreed with local governments last summer that it would expand its economic development efforts.
See the full story in the June 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Chamber names economic director
