FOOTBALL: Jefferson coach praises quarterback in 7-on-7s

If the focus of summer 7-on-7 scrimmages is to sharpen quarterbacks and receivers, it appears that Jefferson is making the most of its offseason.
The Dragons went 4-2 during Friday’s George B. Maloof 7-on-7 at St. Pius X with quarterback Colby Clark leading the way with a standout day.
“Colby has really thrown the ball with a lot of command this summer,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “I think that may be the most improved part of his game, just his accuracy and velocity on the ball.”
At St. Pius X, the Dragons beat Decatur, Dacula (the eventual-tournament champion), Flowery Branch and Jackson County during the day-long event. Jefferson lost to Mary Persons and Alexander, subbing several of its players in those losses.
