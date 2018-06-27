FOOTBALL: Jackson County coach sees positives at 7-on-7 tourney

Despite going 2-4 at St. Pius X’s 7-on-7 tournament, Jackson County enjoyed one of its better summer showings according to Panther coach Brandon Worley.
The team beat Wesleyan and Central-Carrollton Friday before dropping games against St. Pius X, Norcross, Jefferson and Flowery Branch.
“We started off really strong, very efficient,” Worley said. “I just felt like that we got a little fatigued throughout the day. Stamina is something we need to work on over the summer.”
Worley noted that several players played both ways on a hot day.
“I think that kind of wore on us after lunch,” he said. “We just gradually tapered off.”
But the coach said “he saw a lot of good things,” including contributions from younger players. At one point, Jackson County had two freshmen corner backs on the field.
“Overall, I felt it was probably one of the better 7-on-7s that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Worley said.
