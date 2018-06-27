Campers take part in Leopard baseball camp

Last week, youth from around Banks County gathered at Windmill Park and took part in a three-day baseball camp. At the camp, campers learned the fundamentals of the game from stretching to hitting to sliding to throwing.
“I think baseball, kind of, gets a stigma that it’s a boring sport,” Banks County High School head coach Peyton Hart said, “because of the time in between the action.”
Hart and other BC baseball coaches showed the youth the ropes about the game.
“(Coaches) showed them the fundamentals of the game (which) is huge. And if you can set that foundation for them, the game is a lot more fun and less frustrating for them,” Hart said.
Some campers had played the game before. Last week may have been the first time some picked up a glove and a bat. Hart said you coach for the kids, because it is fun for the players to see progress and when something they had tried to do works.
