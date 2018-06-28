Matthew Luthi (06-27-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, June 28. 2018
NICHOLSON - Matthew Kane Luthi, 29, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Luthi was born in Commerce, the son of the late Robin Michelle Luthi. Mr. Luthi was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Kathy Luthi.

Survivors include his uncles, Shane Luthi, Nicholson, and Jason Luthi, Monroe; special cousin, Vicki Luthi, Nicholson; and a number of other cousins.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 30, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the services.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.