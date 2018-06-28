NICHOLSON - Matthew Kane Luthi, 29, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Luthi was born in Commerce, the son of the late Robin Michelle Luthi. Mr. Luthi was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Kathy Luthi.
Survivors include his uncles, Shane Luthi, Nicholson, and Jason Luthi, Monroe; special cousin, Vicki Luthi, Nicholson; and a number of other cousins.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 30, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew Luthi (06-27-18)
