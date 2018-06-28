'Patsy' Royston (06-26-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Patricia "Patsy" Dalton Royston, 75, lifelong resident of Danielsville, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Royston was born on March 23, 1943, the daughter of the late Ridgeway Dalton and Henrie Merle Martin Dalton. She was a retired records clerk having worked for Madison County High School and was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Royston, Ga. She was also a member of the Madison County Retired Educators and the Gideon's Auxiliary.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Donald "Hoppy" Royston; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Dennis Tonjum, Three Forks, Mont., Angelia and Eric West, Danielsville, and Kristi Royston, Statham; grandchildren, Jordan Thrasher Wilkins and her husband, Remy, Savannah, and Abby Thrasher, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be held in the New Hope Baptist Church on Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, with the Rev. Johnny Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 7 until 9 p.m. on Friday evening. Mrs. Royston will be placed in the church at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The family is at the home. Pallbearers will be Bobby Brooks, Will Cochran, Terry Dalton, Wyatt Dalton, Craig Brooks and Glenn Toney; and honorary pallbearers Jack Dalton and Jeff Dalton. www.pruittfhroyson.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
